Rockcastle County man arrested after leading deputies on a four-county chase

By Paige Noel
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 7:52 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Rockcastle County man was arrested early Thursday morning after a four-county police chase.

The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office arrested 30-year-old Nicholas J. Denny after receiving a complaint that Denny was possibly under the influence and creating a disturbance at a business of KY 909.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they tried to approach Denny in a dark blue Nissan Altima but he pulled out of the parking lot and entered I-75 northbound. The car slowed down and a woman passenger exited the car.

The car traveled northbound on I-75 at speeds exceeding 100 mph. Deputies chased Denny into Rockcastle County, Madison County, Jackson County, then back into Rockcastle County and finally onto KY 490 back into Laurel County where deputies utilized a pit maneuver causing the car to stop safely.

Denny tried to exit the car and run away but was taken into custody following a brief struggle.

After investigation, deputies learned that Denny attempted to inject heroin as the car chase began. Denny was also found in possession of a pipe with suspected methamphetamine, dispensed needles and marijuana. Denny was determined to be under the influence and was wanted on an outstanding warrant.

Denny was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence, fleeing or evading police, two counts of wanton endangerment, speeding more than 26 mph over the limit and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The woman, 27-year-old Morgan A. Dixon, was charged with public intoxication. Both were at the Laurel County Correctional Center.

