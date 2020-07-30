Propane truck crash closes KY-40 in Martin County

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky Route 40 (also known as Blacklog Road) is closed in Martin County after a propane truck crashed.

Martin County Sheriff John Kirk tells WYMT the crash happened Thursday afternoon when the truck hit the end of a bridge and slid into a creek. The road was briefly opened back up when wreckers arrived but was closed again when another wrecker was requested.

The Martin County Sheriff’s Office expects the road to be shut down for several more hours. Drivers traveling between Warfield and Inez can take detours onto Route 2031 (Elk Creek Rd.) or Route 908 (Turkey Creek Rd.).

