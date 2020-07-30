Advertisement

Possible ‘COVID party’ at Lake Cumberland has health officials concerned

By Olivia Russell
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 3:45 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
LAKE CUMBERLAND, Ky. (WKYT) - While some people say the lake is the perfect place to practice social distancing, others are using it as an opportunity to bring people together, raising concerns about the spread of COVID-19.

The Lake Cumberland District Health Department says it keeps a close eye on people coming and going at the lake.

While they’re trying to enforce mandates, Stuart Spillman says people from other states don’t know or understand Kentucky’s restrictions.

He says recently, he’s also been warned about a possible “COVID party.”

Spillman says a Facebook post about the party has been making its rounds on social media and he’s encouraging people to not go. He says Fish and Wildlife has jurisdiction over the lake, so they have to be the ones to enforce social gatherings on the water.

Fish and Wildlife released this statement Thursday afternoon:

Conservation officers with the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources work to ensure the state’s waterways are safe places for all to enjoy. During the summer boating season, officers are on Lake Cumberland on a daily basis. Officers will be monitoring the lake and educating any large groups about current public health guidelines and social distancing requirements. Kentucky Fish and Wildlife encourages the public to enjoy the waterways responsibly and to wear a lifejacket whether on, in or around the water.

The health department is now reminding people to take the virus seriously, even when they’re relaxing at the lake.

“We know that we have people sick from this, we have people in the hospital from this, and we have people die from this,” Spillman said. “So we don’t want people out there being part of activities like that.”

Even with the virus going around, the health department says it is still safe to come to the lake, but they’re asking people to stick with their groups and not tie boats together

We reached out to the person who posted about the COVID party, but they haven’t gotten back to us.

