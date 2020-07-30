Advertisement

Police search for missing Ga. mother after 2-year-old son found wandering alone in Florida

Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 4:03 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIRAMAR, Fla. (WPLG/CNN) - The sisters of a missing Georgia woman are extremely worried after their 2-year-old nephew was found wandering alone in Florida at least two weeks after they last heard from his mother.

Police announced Wednesday they found a truck owned by 21-year-old Leila Cavett in Hollywood, Florida. They say her last known location was possibly in the area of Hollywood Boulevard and US 441.

The search for Cavett began after her 2-year-old son, Kamdyn Cavett Arnold, was found wandering in a T-shirt and dirty diaper Sunday morning outside the Edge Apartments in Miramar. Police didn’t know who the boy was for more than 24 hours until word reached family members in Alabama.

The search for 21-year-old Leila Cavett began after her 2-year-old son, Kamdyn Cavett Arnold, was found wandering in a T-shirt and dirty diaper Sunday morning outside the Edge Apartments in Miramar, Florida.
The search for 21-year-old Leila Cavett began after her 2-year-old son, Kamdyn Cavett Arnold, was found wandering in a T-shirt and dirty diaper Sunday morning outside the Edge Apartments in Miramar, Florida.(Source: Cavett Family/WPLG/CNN)

Cavett’s three sisters, mother, brother, grandmother and other family members drove to Hollywood to assist in the search. The sisters say they haven’t heard from Cavett since July 17. Her last text was sent July 23, and her last interaction on social media was July 26.

The family says Cavett, who lives in Dawsonville, Georgia, has no connections to South Florida, and they don’t know why she and her son were in the area.

“We’re in the middle of a pandemic,” said Cavett’s sister, Gina Lewis. “So, it’s not like they were taking a vacation out of the blue with the baby. There’s no way.”

Due to recent developments in the investigation of Leila Cavett’s disappearance, the Hollywood Police Department will be...

Posted by Miramar Police Department (Official) on Wednesday, July 29, 2020

The family also says Cavett would have never left Kamdyn alone.

“She has been a great mother to Kamdyn, and she would have never left him like that. That’s how we instantly knew that this was bigger,” Lewis said. “I definitely just want to know that my sister is OK.”

Detectives are asking for the public’s help to locate Cavett, who they are now identifying as a missing person. Police have said they are concerned for the 21-year-old’s safety.

Family members released photos of her that showed a tattoo of her son’s name on her right arm, as well as the Jesus “Fish” symbol on her right wrist. The Jesus fish is a well-recognized symbol consisting of two curved lines that resemble the image of a fish.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hollywood Police Department.

Kamdyn is currently being cared for by the Department of Children and Families and is staying with a foster family. A hearing regarding his situation will be held in mid-August.

Copyright 2020 WPLG, Cavett Family, Miramar Police via CNN. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc., contributed to this report.

Latest News

National

Tropical Storm Isaias unleashes flooding, landslides in Puerto Rico

Updated: moments ago
|
By DÁNICA COTO
Tropical Storm Isaias battered Puerto Rico on Thursday as it continued on a forecast track toward the U.S. East Coast, unleashing small landslides and causing widespread flooding and power outages on an island still recovering from previous hurricanes and earthquakes.

National Politics

LIVE: 3 former presidents mourn John Lewis at funeral in Atlanta

Updated: moments ago
|
By JEFF MARTIN
When John Lewis is mourned, revered and celebrated at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta on Thursday, he returns to a sacred place imbued with civil rights history.

National Politics

Trump floats November election delay - but he can’t do that

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By ZEKE MILLER, MARK SHERMAN and COLLEEN LONG Associated Press
President Donald Trump is for the first time publicly floating a “delay” to the Nov. 3 presidential election, as he makes unsubstantiated allegations that increased mail-in voting will result in fraud.

National

Dunkin’ to close around 800 US locations

Updated: 23 minutes ago
The company detailed the changes in its quarterly earnings report Thursday.

National Politics

Herman Cain dies of COVID at 74

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ed Payne
Former GOP presidential candidate Herman Cain has died of COVID-19. He was 74.

Latest News

National

Woman reunited with stolen teddy bear

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Tuesday brought a happy ending to the story of the missing teddy bear in Vancouver that drew international attention

National Politics

Democrats trim convention hours amid coronavirus pandemic

Updated: 1 hours ago
Joe Biden is expected to accept the party’s presidential nomination on the final night of the convention, which runs Aug. 17-20, the schedule released late Wednesday said.

National

2020′s final Mars mission blasts off from Florida

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By MARCIA DUNN
The biggest, most sophisticated Mars rover ever built — a car-size vehicle bristling with cameras, microphones, drills and lasers — blasted off Thursday as part of an ambitious, long-range project to bring the first Martian rock samples back to Earth to be analyzed for evidence of ancient life.

National

NASA Preserverance rover leaves for Mars

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
The launch on Thursday is the start of a seven-month journey to the red planet.

National Politics

LIVE: Funeral for John Lewis

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Congressman and civil rights icon John Lewis is being memorialized and laid to rest in Atlanta.

Coronavirus

US economy shrank at a record-breaking 33% rate last quarter

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Martin Crutsinger
The U.S. economy shrank at a dizzying 33% annual rate in the April-June quarter — by far the worst quarterly plunge ever — when the viral outbreak shut down businesses, throwing tens of millions out of work and sending unemployment surging to 14.7%, the government said Thursday.