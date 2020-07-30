Advertisement

Motorcycle Santa spreading cheer in Tennessee

Santa is out and about on a motorcycle in Middle Tennessee, spreading cheer a little early due to the pandemic.
Santa is out and about on a motorcycle in Middle Tennessee, spreading cheer a little early due to the pandemic.
Santa is out and about on a motorcycle in Middle Tennessee, spreading cheer a little early due to the pandemic.(WTVF)
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 11:00 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CROSS PLAINS, Tenn. (WTVF/WVLT) — Santa is out and about on a motorcycle in Middle Tennessee, spreading cheer a little early due to the pandemic.

“After 2020 rolled in, so many people became unhappy, the cheer level dropped, there is sadness, there’s all kind of stuff happening that we sure don’t need, but it’s here,” said AJ Wolf, known as Motorcycle Santa.

WTVF reported that Wolf has decked out his motorcycle and been entertaining at Christmas-time for seven years. His wife encouraged him to start the practice a little early this year.

“She said ‘honey, you need to go out get the reindeer bike and just go and wave to people and get (them to) cheer up, spread some cheer honey, do it somehow,’” he said.

He’s ridden his motorcycle to Walmart, the highway and around the block, where a group of kids live.

“Here’s the thing, we have so many little ones from the time they are able to walk, they want to run up and see Santa... even the parents they look at this and they get worse than kids get,” he said.

Motorcycle Santa added a new message to his bike this summer to bring extra cheer during the public health crisis.

“It says ‘Santa putting cheer in gear and it all starts here’ which is in a red heart,” he said.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Health dept. reports 49 new COVID-19 cases in Lexington

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff and Garrett Wymer
The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is reporting 49 new COVID-19 cases from Wednesday.

News

Panda Garden donates meals to police officers

Updated: 3 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News This Morning, 5 a.m. Hour

State

Governor Beshear: 619 new cases of COVID-19, five new deaths on Wednesday

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
WYMT independently confirms all coverage area positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

News

Local health departments report new COVID-19 cases, one new death on Wednesday

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Paige Noel
Laurel County has reported more than 300 cases of the virus. Several others in Eastern Kentucky are getting close to 200 cases.

News

Kentucky unemployment system breached for 2nd time in three months

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
This is actually the second time the system’s been breached in the last three months.

Latest News

Crime

Apparent road rage incident leaves one man dead

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jordan Whitaker
An apparent road rage incident in Laurel County has left a man hospitalized with multiple gunshot wounds.

State

Public health officials: Contact tracing will be in ‘full force’ by start of school year

Updated: 6 hours ago
In a video call Tuesday, public health and education officials announced revisions to Kentucky’s Healthy at School Plan along with other new guidance.

Forecast

Front stalls out, soggy forecast for the rest of July

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
July is quickly coming to an end, but it looks like the rain chances we are expecting the next couple of days will follow us into August.

State

Louisville police officers save baby in deadly police chase

Updated: 9 hours ago
The three officers had to cut the baby out of the car and car seat, rushing her to an ambulance and blocking off roads to reach the hospital.

State

United Way, UPS announce new efforts to combat human trafficking

Updated: 9 hours ago
Louisville is one of four cities to participate in the new program.

Regional

Southwest Virginia man sentenced to more than 60 years in prison in child porn case

Updated: 9 hours ago
Jared William Stanley, 28 of Pennington Gap, pleaded no contest in February and was convicted of 99 counts of possession of child pornography and a host of other charges.