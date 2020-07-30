Magoffin County Courthouse temporarily closed due to COVID-19

SALYERSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Magoffin County Courthouse closed temporarily Thursday after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

Magoffin County Judge-Executive Matthew Wireman passed an executive order to temporarily close the courthouse, saying the employee was a greeter who had a lot of interaction with the people entering the courthouse.

The employee started seeing symptoms Sunday, which she says were allergy-like. On Tuesday she tested positive for the virus.

“This lady was diligent in wearing her mask. I don’t know if it’s a proper term or not, but she’s a germaphobe. She worried about it,” said Wireman.

According to Wireman, this case proves that people are relaxing too soon.

”I think now we’ve got a lot of complacency. We’ve got a lot of doubt,” said Wireman. “But I think these positive test results- and people that we know and love are becoming sick- that this is our reality.”

He said the people of Magoffin County should step up and make sure everyone is being safe.

“We’re not sheep. You know, I like living a whole lot more than I like dying,” said Wireman. “So, we’ve just got to be inconvenienced for a little while, wearing masks. This will pass, but let’s wear that mask.”

Wireman says the courthouse will reopen Wednesday, August 5 at 9 a.m.

