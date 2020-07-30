Advertisement

Magoffin County Courthouse temporarily closed due to COVID-19

By Claudette Enriquez
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 2:33 PM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALYERSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Magoffin County Courthouse closed temporarily Thursday after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

Magoffin County Judge-Executive Matthew Wireman passed an executive order to temporarily close the courthouse, saying the employee was a greeter who had a lot of interaction with the people entering the courthouse.

The employee started seeing symptoms Sunday, which she says were allergy-like. On Tuesday she tested positive for the virus.

“This lady was diligent in wearing her mask. I don’t know if it’s a proper term or not, but she’s a germaphobe. She worried about it,” said Wireman.

According to Wireman, this case proves that people are relaxing too soon.

”I think now we’ve got a lot of complacency. We’ve got a lot of doubt,” said Wireman. “But I think these positive test results- and people that we know and love are becoming sick- that this is our reality.”

He said the people of Magoffin County should step up and make sure everyone is being safe.

“We’re not sheep. You know, I like living a whole lot more than I like dying,” said Wireman. “So, we’ve just got to be inconvenienced for a little while, wearing masks. This will pass, but let’s wear that mask.”

Wireman says the courthouse will reopen Wednesday, August 5 at 9 a.m.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Fauci optimistic COVID-19 vaccine will be widely available

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR and MATTHEW PERRONE
Dr. Anthony Fauci is returning to Capitol Hill on Friday.

News

Kentucky Department of Agriculture creates web page with information about foreign seeds

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Evan Hatter
Agriculture Commissioner Dr. Ryan Quarles announced on Friday that the Kentucky Department of Agriculture has created a web page for sharing updated information about unsolicited seeds from foreign countries.

State

Health dept. reports 89 new COVID-19 cases in Lexington; 3rd highest in one day

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff and Garrett Wymer
The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is reporting 89 new COVID-19 cases from Thursday.

Regional

Tennessee’s tax-free weekend begins Friday

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Tennessee General Assembly approved a second tax-free holiday for restaurant sales in 2020.

News

Helpers and Heroes Segment-July 31st, 2020

Updated: 3 hours ago
Helpers and Heroes Segment-July 31st, 2020

Latest News

Forecast

Flash Flood Watch continues, heavy rain possible at times this weekend

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
Our WYMT Severe Weather Alert Day coverage continues. The Flash Flood Watch is now in effect until 8 a.m. Saturday morning. Stay weather aware today.

News

Harlan County woman dead after car accident in Bell County

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Paige Noel
Pineville police say that Sharon Hubbard of Harlan was traveling southbound on Highway 25E when the car went off the road

News

Motorcycle accident in Pulaski County left one man dead, another injured

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Paige Noel
67-year-old Gorge Cagle was riding his motorcycle on the Old Cumberland Gap Parkway when he hit a roadside head one.

State

Governor Beshear: 659 new cases of COVID-19, seven new deaths on Thursday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
WYMT independently confirms all coverage area positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

News

Local health departments release COVID-19 numbers on Thursday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Paige Noel
Harlan, Bell, Pike and Pulaski County now have more than 200 reported cases. Laurel County is reporting more than 300.

News

Back to School: Opening dates and plans for Eastern Kentucky School Districts

Updated: 3 hours ago
Schools in Eastern Kentucky are varying their plans to start the school year.