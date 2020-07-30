Advertisement

Louisville police officers save baby in deadly police chase

(KGWN)
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 2:43 AM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Three Louisville Metro Police Department officers sprang into action to save lives in a deadly police chase Monday night. It was a pursuit that, until then, they were not a part of.

LMPD Officers Kyle Willis and Jamar Downs, plus a third officer, unknowingly got caught up in the middle of the violent end to the Shively police chase. They drove up to the intersection of Dixie Highway and Crums Lane as a stolen pickup truck ran a red light, crossed into oncoming traffic and hit two other cars.

“It’s not just being a police officer, it’s being a human at that point,” LMPD Officer Kyle Willis told WAVE 3 News.

Willis, who is himself a father, and Downs, an uncle, saw a 9-month-old baby girl critically hurt and trapped in the car. They knew they needed to act immediately.

“We’re not only police officers,” Willis said, “we’re dads, or cousins, or brothers, and we have hearts. You know, we, we break down just like everybody else.”

The three officers had to cut the baby out of the car and car seat, rushing her to an ambulance and blocking off roads to reach the hospital.

"If we just saved that one child's life, that'd be the huge difference that would mean everything," Willis said.

"That keeps us going. It gives us energy," Downs said.

Energy to put on their uniforms day after day and do the best they can, no matter what's going on in their city.

“We’re Black men, we’re Black police officers, we understand what the community is feeling,” Downs said. “But, I really want them to know that we’re here. We’ll continue our commitment to service and doing our jobs, professionally and continuing to save lives, and making a difference.”

Willis and Downs also want to make sure LMPD Officer Wagner, who was off Wednesday for his birthday, gets recognition for helping, too.

One of the drivers in the crash, 21-year-old Stephaun Dotson, was killed. His passenger, 44-year-old AnnJanette Senter, later died at the hospital after being ejected from the car.

Shively police are looking for another suspect in the crash, as well as a woman who might have been involved in a domestic incident that led to the pursuit.

Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Health dept. reports 49 new COVID-19 cases in Lexington

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff and Garrett Wymer
The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is reporting 49 new COVID-19 cases from Wednesday.

News

Panda Garden donates meals to police officers

Updated: 3 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News This Morning, 5 a.m. Hour

State

Governor Beshear: 619 new cases of COVID-19, five new deaths on Wednesday

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
WYMT independently confirms all coverage area positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

News

Local health departments report new COVID-19 cases, one new death on Wednesday

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Paige Noel
Laurel County has reported more than 300 cases of the virus. Several others in Eastern Kentucky are getting close to 200 cases.

News

Kentucky unemployment system breached for 2nd time in three months

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
This is actually the second time the system’s been breached in the last three months.

Latest News

Crime

Apparent road rage incident leaves one man dead

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jordan Whitaker
An apparent road rage incident in Laurel County has left a man hospitalized with multiple gunshot wounds.

State

Public health officials: Contact tracing will be in ‘full force’ by start of school year

Updated: 6 hours ago
In a video call Tuesday, public health and education officials announced revisions to Kentucky’s Healthy at School Plan along with other new guidance.

Forecast

Front stalls out, soggy forecast for the rest of July

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
July is quickly coming to an end, but it looks like the rain chances we are expecting the next couple of days will follow us into August.

State

United Way, UPS announce new efforts to combat human trafficking

Updated: 9 hours ago
Louisville is one of four cities to participate in the new program.

Regional

Southwest Virginia man sentenced to more than 60 years in prison in child porn case

Updated: 9 hours ago
Jared William Stanley, 28 of Pennington Gap, pleaded no contest in February and was convicted of 99 counts of possession of child pornography and a host of other charges.