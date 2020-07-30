Advertisement

Local health departments release COVID-19 numbers on Thursday

(AP)
By Paige Noel
Published: Jul. 30, 2020
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials at health departments across the mountains released updates on new coronavirus cases on Thursday.

The Martin County Health Department reported one new case, a symptomatic woman in her early 40s who is isolating at home. That brings the county’s total to 29 total cases, 15 of which are considered active.

The Estill County Health Department also confirmed one new case Thursday, bringing that county’s total to 18 total cases, 10 of which are active.

Magoffin County Judge-Executive Matt Wireman has temporarily shut down the Magoffin County Courthouse after a courthouse employee tested positive. The courthouse closed at noon Thursday and will remain closed until Wednesday, August 5th at 9:00 a.m.

The Whitley County Health Department reported 19 new cases bringing the county’s total to 121.

The Cumberland Valley District Health Department reported 11 new cases in Clay County. Out of the 56 active cases, two are hospitalized. Jackson County has one new case and four recovered cases. Out of the five active cases in Jackson County, one is hospitalized. The health department confirmed five new cases, one probable and one recovered case in Rockcastle County.

The Kentucky River District Health Department reported 15 new cases Thursday. Thursday’s cases include a 67-year-old man from Knott County. A 33-year-old man, a 51-year-old man and a 92-year-old woman tested positive in Letcher County. There are two pediatric cases under 18 years old from Owsley County. Perry County had one pediatric case under 18 years old, an 18-year-old woman, a 21-year-old man, a 43-year-old man, a 53-year-old woman, a 54-year-old woman, a 57-year-old woman, a 63-year-old man and a 72-year-old woman test positive.

StreetSide Grill & Bar in Whitesburg posted on Facebook Thursday afternoon that they had an employee test positive for COVID-19. The employee last worked on Friday, July 24, which was the only day the employee worked last week. The employee was not symptomatic while working and did not develop symptoms until days later. StreetSide staff have thoroughly sanitized the restaurant and all employees who worked on Friday, July 24 are self-monitoring and have yet to develop symptoms.

The Bell County Health Department reported seven new cases bringing the county’s total to 265. There are 81 active cases in the county with 184 recoveries. Seven people are hospitalized.

Harlan County Judge Executive Dan Mosley reported six new cases bringing the county’s total to 208. There are 58 active cases in the county and 146 have recovered. 10 are currently in the hospital. Mosley also reported that two employees at the Harlan County Road Department tested positive. Both are in quarantine and one additional employee is also in quarantine.

