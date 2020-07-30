Local furniture store experiencing furniture shortage

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Businesses and organizations have seen the impacts of COVID-19 the last several months including the impact on furniture stores.

At the beginning of the pandemic, things were a little challenging at Kemper Furniture in Hazard.

Thomas Kemper, Vice President, says learning how to do curbside deliveries and contact-less sales helped turned that around.

“Initially there was a slowdown but gradually as things started to open back up we started to see an increase,” said Kemper. “And from that point on it’s been really good. The problem is now there are major shortages. We’re seeing everything do a snowball effect.”

As people spend more time at home Kemper says they see more people looking for a home upgrade.

“From Vietnam being shut down and China being shut down and now with the stimulus packages that went in as well the factories are backed up in some things are taking 8 to 12 weeks to come in right now,” said Kemper. “We put in some orders this week for La-Z-Boy and it’s showing late October into November. "

Kemper says making sure to tell their customers upfront and giving them additional options.

“We can encourage maybe show some people different things or in-stock items. Then we can also go through orders what we have coming or show people pictures.”

Kemper says he expects the demand to continue and could possibly increase if another stimulus check is sent to Americans.

