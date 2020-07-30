Advertisement

Lexington man’s invention curbs cross-contamination

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 12:08 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Cross-contamination is one of the biggest issues when it comes to spreading COVID-19.

Wearing a mask is great, but when you leave it somewhere or set it down, germs are being transferred.

Health leaders say wearing a mask is one of the easiest ways to help stop the spread of COVID-19, but, it turns out, wearing it properly, not to mention keeping up with it, is a little more complicated.

For Charlie Clark, necessity was the mother of invention. After being kicked out of Costco for not wearing a mask, he wanted to make sure he never forgot it again.

“I grabbed my wife’s sewing kit and sewed a mask to my hat so I never forgot it again,” Clark said.

It wasn’t much to look at, but the idea was a good one and, with the help of his neighbor, they developed a nicer version of Charlie’s brainchild and MASKkap was born.

Lexington man’s invention attaches mask to baseball cap
Lexington man’s invention attaches mask to baseball cap(MASKkap)

In addition to the cap, they’re now selling “maskies.”

“You simply snap it around the ear loops, wear your mask like normal, then drop it down when you’re done.”

To keep up with demand, Charlie’s company is producing about 1,500 maskies a day. Many of which, are being bought by schools across the commonwealth to protect both students and staff.

In addition to the cap, they’re now selling “maskies.”
In addition to the cap, they’re now selling “maskies.”(MASKkap)

“It’s a way to help make sure that teachers don’t get the virus because they had to pick up a dirty mask,” Clark said. “Maybe that child doesn’t grab the wrong mask by accident. It’s a convenience factor, of course, but it’s also helping to cut down on cross-contamination from all surfaces.”

You can get a mask at any Kentucky Branded location or online at maskkap.com.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Fauci optimistic COVID-19 vaccine will be widely available

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR and MATTHEW PERRONE
Dr. Anthony Fauci is returning to Capitol Hill on Friday.

News

Kentucky Department of Agriculture creates web page with information about foreign seeds

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Evan Hatter
Agriculture Commissioner Dr. Ryan Quarles announced on Friday that the Kentucky Department of Agriculture has created a web page for sharing updated information about unsolicited seeds from foreign countries.

State

Health dept. reports 89 new COVID-19 cases in Lexington; 3rd highest in one day

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff and Garrett Wymer
The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is reporting 89 new COVID-19 cases from Thursday.

Regional

Tennessee’s tax-free weekend begins Friday

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Tennessee General Assembly approved a second tax-free holiday for restaurant sales in 2020.

News

Helpers and Heroes Segment-July 31st, 2020

Updated: 3 hours ago
Helpers and Heroes Segment-July 31st, 2020

Latest News

Forecast

Flash Flood Watch continues, heavy rain possible at times this weekend

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
Our WYMT Severe Weather Alert Day coverage continues. The Flash Flood Watch is now in effect until 8 a.m. Saturday morning. Stay weather aware today.

News

Harlan County woman dead after car accident in Bell County

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Paige Noel
Pineville police say that Sharon Hubbard of Harlan was traveling southbound on Highway 25E when the car went off the road

News

Motorcycle accident in Pulaski County left one man dead, another injured

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Paige Noel
67-year-old Gorge Cagle was riding his motorcycle on the Old Cumberland Gap Parkway when he hit a roadside head one.

State

Governor Beshear: 659 new cases of COVID-19, seven new deaths on Thursday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
WYMT independently confirms all coverage area positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

News

Local health departments release COVID-19 numbers on Thursday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Paige Noel
Harlan, Bell, Pike and Pulaski County now have more than 200 reported cases. Laurel County is reporting more than 300.

News

Back to School: Opening dates and plans for Eastern Kentucky School Districts

Updated: 3 hours ago
Schools in Eastern Kentucky are varying their plans to start the school year.