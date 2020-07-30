Advertisement

Harlan County man honored in hospice veteran pinning ceremony

By Emily Bennett
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 9:14 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - In the hills of Harlan County, Wilse Howard found out it is never too late to be honored.

“It’s amazing. I thank them, I really thank them for it,” said Howard.

Bluegrass Care Navigators is a partner with the organization We Honor Veterans. To recognize them while they are still alive, they hold pinning ceremonies for veterans in hospice care.

“So often we wait and honor folks after their death when really, we should do it while they’re living. So, to me, that’s what this is about. It’s about the opportunity to allow families to come together with their loved one and celebrate those moments,” said Lisa Perry, a social worker for Bluegrass Care Navigators.

Perry originally met Howard when his wife was in hospice care. It only took one visit for Perry to know Howard needed to be honored. Unfortunately, Howard’s wife died last year, and not long after Howard started home hospice care.

“It’s just amazing the history and I think we’re in a culture right now and a society right now where we’re not necessarily listening to history, and so being able to stop and pay attention and just let him tell his stories that may or may not be in the history books,” said Perry.

Howard served in World War II. He joined the army on November 17, 1945, at just sixteen years old. He lied about his age to be able to enlist.

He was a paratrooper and spent seven months stationed in Hiroshima after the atomic bomb was dropped.

“It was our job to take patrol to get people out of those caves because MacArthur had come back to the island,” said Howard. “Nine-man patrol trying to get them out of those islands get them out of those caves but the only way you could get them out was with a flame thrower, or the big guns and blow them out that’s the only way you could get them out.”

More than 70 years later, Howard’s memory is still strong as he remembers almost everything from his days in the army.

“And you can just see it in his eyes the impact that that time had on him, and just being able to share those stories because once he’s gone those stories are gone,” said Perry.

His stories, the ones written on the pages of the history books.

“It was good for me, it’s good for everybody if they had it but it would be good for everybody,” said Howard.

The pinning ceremony showing, it is never too late to be honored, especially so close to the end.

“People often think of death as sad and opportunities like this provide a great deal of joy and happiness for families and that’s what we want,” said Perry.

Howard received an honorable discharge on December 27, 1954.

When asked what lesson he learned during his time in the army, he simply says ‘discipline'.

