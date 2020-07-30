Garth Brooks withdraws from CMA Awards’ Entertainer of the Year category

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The reigning CMA Awards’ Entertainer of the Year, Garth Brooks, announced he will withdraw from the category this year.

The country superstar, who has won the award seven times, told fans during a Facebook Live he made the decision to give another artist the opportunity to win the top honor.

A date has not been set for the 2020 CMA Awards. Carrie Underwood, a longtime host of the award show announced she will not emcee this year’s ceremony.

Special #StudioG Wednesday On #StudioG we take you everywhere with us week-by-week — this Wednesday at 10am CT is a part of that entertainer journey! You are all invited to the press conference! love, g Posted by Garth Brooks on Monday, July 27, 2020

