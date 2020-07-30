Garth Brooks withdraws from CMA Awards’ Entertainer of the Year category
The reigning CMA Awards’ Entertainer of the Year, Garth Brooks, announced he will withdraw from the category this year.
The country superstar, who has won the award seven times, told fans during a Facebook Live he made the decision to give another artist the opportunity to win the top honor.
A date has not been set for the 2020 CMA Awards. Carrie Underwood, a longtime host of the award show announced she will not emcee this year’s ceremony.
