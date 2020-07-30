Front stalls out, soggy forecast for the rest of July

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - July is quickly coming to an end, but it looks like the rain chances we are expecting the next couple of days will follow us into August.

Today and Tonight

Thursday can be summed up in one word: Soggy. We’ll see our usual patchy dense fog around this morning. Scattered chances for showers and storms are around early and steadily increase in coverage throughout the day. The cold front that moved in turned stationary on Wednesday, so it is hovering right over Kentucky. Some of that rain could be heavy at times, so take it easy on the roads. Raw model data shows us getting into the low to mid-80s today, but we’ll be lucky to make it out of the 70s with cloud cover and rain. While some storms could be on the stronger side, we are not under any severe risk from the Storm Prediction Center.

Rain continues tonight under mostly cloudy skies. Lows will drop to around 70.

Extended Forecast

We wrap up July on Friday, but we do not wrap up the rain chances. Those look to stay with us as we end the work week and head into the first half of the weekend and the first day of August on Saturday. Highs both days will be in the upper 70s with lows dropping into the upper 60s to around 70.

We finally get out of the gloomy conditions on Sunday, at least that’s what we’re expecting for now, as the front finally gets moving and gets out of here. We do not get completely rid of the rain chances, we just go back to our daily summertime heat of the day pattern. Highs look to stay in the low to mid-80s all the way through the first full week of August.

Try to stay dry!

