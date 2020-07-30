Dolly Parton’s Netflix show nominated for an Emmy

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Dolly Parton’s Netflix show “Heartstrings” was nominated for an Emmy.

“Heart Strings: These Old Bones” was nominated for Outstanding Television Movie.

Parton took to Twitter to celebrate the nomination, saying, “‘These old Bones’ from Heartstrings is my personal favorite of all of the shows in the series. It’s based on a true character from my childhood.”

She also congratulated Kathleen Turner, who played the titular character, saying she “did a wonderful job portraying ‘Old Bones’.”

