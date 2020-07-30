Advertisement

Dick’s Sporting Goods extends pandemic premium pay for workers

The chain will be closed on Thanksgiving Day
The premium pay has been extended through the end of the year.
The premium pay has been extended through the end of the year.(Source: CNN)
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Dick’s Sporting Goods is extending premium pay for its employees through the end of the year.

The wages are 15% above ordinary pay, according to the chain.

“We are so thankful to our teammates for their hard work and dedication,” said company CEO Ed Stack. “We will continue to do all we can to support them and show our gratitude.”

The company had already announced it would follow other retailers like Walmart, Target, Best Buy and Kohl’s and close all stores on Thanksgiving.

In previous years, it was open limited hours on the holiday.

In April, Dick’s furloughed a majority of its 40,000 employees. The company provided an employee benefits package while its workers were laid off.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. CNN contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Surgeon General, South Carolina leaders weigh in on COVID-19 crisis

Updated: 5 minutes ago

National

Marine sea tank sinks with 16 aboard, 1 dead and 8 missing

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By JULIE WATSON
A seafaring tank with 15 Marines and a Navy sailor aboard sank near a military-owned island off the coast of Southern California, leaving one of the Marines dead and eight missing, authorities said Friday.

Coronavirus

Rent’s due, again: Monthly anxieties deepen as aid falls off

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By RUSS BYNUM Associated Press
Many left jobless by the crisis are already behind on payments. And the arrival of August brings new anxieties.

National

Surgeon General, Florida Agriculture Commissioner weigh in on COVID-19 crisis

Updated: 9 minutes ago

National

Bahamas, Florida brace as newly formed Hurricane Isaias bears down

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By DANICA COTA
Hurricane Isaias kept on a path early Friday toward the U.S. East Coast as it approached the Bahamas, parts of which are still recovering from the devastation of last year’s Hurricane Dorian.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Fauci optimistic COVID-19 vaccine will be widely available

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR and MATTHEW PERRONE
Dr. Anthony Fauci is returning to Capitol Hill on Friday.

National

Portland protest scene relatively calm after US drawdown

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By GILLIAN FLACCUS
The scene outside the federal courthouse that started with yet another demonstration Thursday night stood in sharp contrast to the two weeks of violent clashes between the protesters and the agents sent by President Donald Trump to quell the unrest in Oregon's largest city.

Coronavirus

Cardinals players test positive for coronavirus, game with Brewers postponed

Updated: 40 minutes ago
Friday’s St. Louis-Milwaukee game has been postponed because multiple Cardinals players have tested positive for coronavirus.

National

Man rescues girl being attacked by fox

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
A fox attacked a little girl in New Jersey on Wednesday, biting her 19 times.

National

CAPTURED ON CAMERA: Horse rescued from burning barn in Pennsylvania

Updated: 49 minutes ago
Friends and workers had already gotten all the other horse outs of the barn to safety, but Phoebe was spooked by the flames.

National

CAPTURED ON CAMERA: Horse rescued from burning barn in Pennsylvania

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
The rescue happened last Thursday at Red Wing Farm in Hilltown, Pennsylvania. Friends and workers had already gotten all the other horse outs of the barn to safety, but Phoebe was spooked by the flames.