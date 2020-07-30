Advertisement

Police: Suspect shoots 3 Chicago officers who then shoot him

Police said the alleged gunman was also shot and taken to a hospital, but there was no immediate word on that person's condition.
By DON BABWIN
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 1:02 PM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
CHICAGO (AP) — A carjacking suspect being led into a Chicago police station on Thursday shot three officers, who returned fire and shot him, authorities said.

The officers and the gunman were all rushed to a hospital, police spokesman Tom Ahern said. One of the officers was shot in the chin, another was shot in the chest but was wearing a bulletproof vest and the third suffered a graze wound to his hip, he said.

Ahern said he did not have any details on the conditions of the officers or the suspect, whose names weren't immediately released.

The suspect opened fire as the officers were walking him from a police vehicle into a station on the city's northwest side, said Ahern.

"They were bringing him to the station when the offender was able to fire shots at the officers and they returned fire," he said.

Ahern said the details of exactly what happened were still sketchy, and it wasn't clear if the suspect somehow overpowered an officer and took his gun or if he had his own weapon. Suspects are routinely searched for weapons before they are placed in police vehicles.

Police Superintendent David Brown told reporters that the suspect was wanted in connection with a June 26 carjacking in downtown Chicago. He said officers identified the stolen vehicle on Thursday morning, followed it and then took the driver into custody.

