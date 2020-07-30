ARH hospitals announce no regular visitation

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - In a news release Thursday afternoon, Appalachian Regional Healthcare announced that beginning Friday, July 31, there will be no regular visitation permitted at ARH hospitals.

The change comes due to a steady increase in COVID-19 cases and out of an abundance of caution.

There are three exceptions to the rule. Patients at the end of life are permitted to have two visitors, pediatric patients under 18 years of age are permitted one responsible adult and maternity patients are allowed one designated support person for labor, delivery and duration of the mother’s hospital stay. This one designated person is deemed the support person throughout the mother’s stay.

“The health and safety of our patients and healthcare teams are our top priority as we move through this pandemic,” stated Maria Braman, MD, ARH Chief Medical Officer. “We must take these measures in order to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 within our communities.”

In addition, all visitors over 18 years or older should arrive wearing a mask and the mask must be worn at all times. Additionally, all visitors will be screened when entering an ARH hospital, anyone experiencing fever, cough, shortness of breath, runny nose, body aches or respiratory symptoms will be denied entry. All visitors are encouraged to wash their hands with soap and water for 20 seconds or to use hand sanitizer when entering or leaving patient rooms. Additionally, any visitor is only permitted to visit the patient’s room. Once the visitor leaves the patient’s room, they must leave the building and will not be permitted to return that day.

“We are asking our communities to partner with us to keep each other safe,” said Dr. Braman. “You can do your part by following CDC guidelines: keep a safe physical distance of six feet or more, wear a mask when around others and wash your hands regularly.”

Family and friends of patients at an ARH hospital are encouraged to use a telephone or other teleconferencing methods to visit with their loved ones.

