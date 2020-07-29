Advertisement

Governor Beshear: 619 new cases of COVID-19, five new deaths on Wednesday

Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 in Kentucky.
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 in Kentucky.(WKYT)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear gave his Wednesday COVID-19 update.

You can watch that here:

Gov. Andy Beshear - Media Briefing 07.29.2020

Posted by Governor Andy Beshear on Wednesday, July 29, 2020

Governor Beshear announced 619 new cases and five new deaths in Kentucky on Wednesday.

At least 28,727 Kentuckians have contracted the virus. The death toll is now at 724.

7,495 people have recovered from the virus.

609,989 Kentuckians have received tests.

The state positivity rate sits at 5.81%.

17 of the positive cases are children under five years old.

“It’s another day of tough news that we’re seeing across the country: whether it is Dr. Fauci warning that a number of states including us are poised for a significant outbreak, or high and even record-breaking numbers just to the south and all the way around us,” said Gov. Beshear. “That’s why we’re acting decisively. If we plateau again, it’s because of the hard work and willingness of people to wear facial coverings.”

“Let’s make sure we stop the spread because we know what follows high cases are high death counts,” said Gov. Beshear. “None of us, none of us, want to see that. Stopping this virus is what we do for those five families hurting today.”

Secretary J. Michael Brown of the Governor’s executive cabinet also gave an update on COVID-19 cases in correctional facilities. There are 379 active cases among Kentucky inmates and 53 active cases among correctional staff. As of Wednesday, eight inmates have died from complications of COVID-19 so far.

Brown says Governor Beshear is considering commuting the sentences of more inmates at least 65 years old and near the end of their sentences.

“We have released right at 1,200 inmates from our previous round of commutations and we’re currently in the process of screening another 700 inmates to see if they qualify based on those criteria,” said Secretary Brown.

Kentucky COVID Numbers 7/29/20
Kentucky COVID Numbers 7/29/20(wymt)

WYMT independently confirms all coverage area positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state's COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

