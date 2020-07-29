Advertisement

Trump touts doctor in deplatformed conspiracy theory video, discredited COVID-19 treatment

Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 10:10 AM EDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - President Donald Trump has promoted the opinions of a doctor who says people don’t have to wear masks and that there is a cure for coronavirus.

Stella Immanuel is featured in a video retweeted by the president Monday showing a group in white coats pushing false claims about COVID-19. It has since been deleted by Twitter and other social media platforms.

The doctor has made other troubling claims, including medicine is being made by using alien DNA and sex with “tormenting spirits” is responsible for gynecological problems.

Trump once again Tuesday endorsed the use of the anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine as a COVID-19 treatment, despite multiple studies showing no proof it works and potentially harmful side effects.

“I wasn’t making claims,” he said. “It’s recommendations of many other people, including doctors. Many doctors think it is extremely successful.”

Immanuel is part of a group called America’s Frontline Doctors. They participated in an event organized by Tea Party Patriots Action, a dark money group that has helped fund a pro-Trump political action committee, the Associated Press reported.

“Nobody needs to get sick. This virus has a cure. It’s called hydroxychloroquine zinc and Zithromax. I know people want to talk about masks. Hello, you don’t need masks,” she said.

“I think they’re very respected doctors. There was a woman who was spectacular in her statements about it,” Trump said.

CNN’s Kaitlan Collins pressed Trump on why he shared the clip. She pointed out Immanuel said doctors make medicine from alien DNA and are working on a vaccine to make people “immune from becoming religious.”

“She was on air along with many other doctors. They were big fans of hydroxychloroquine. And I thought she was very impressive in the sense. But I know nothing about her,” Trump responded.

Medical experts and the FDA say hydroxychloroquine is not a cure for the novel coronavirus, which has killed nearly 150,000 people in the U.S.

“The overwhelming prevailing clinical trials that have looked at the efficacy of hydroxychloroquine have indicated that it is not effective in coronavirus disease,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

The president also complained about the popularity of two of the nation’s top health officials leading the coronavirus task force.

“So it sort of is curious, a man works for us with us very closely, Dr. Fauci, and Dr. Birx also highly thought of, and yet they’re highly thought of but nobody likes me. It can only be my personality,” he said.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN contributed to this report.

Latest News

National Politics

Trump floats November election delay - but he can’t do that

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By ZEKE MILLER, MARK SHERMAN and COLLEEN LONG Associated Press
President Donald Trump is for the first time publicly floating a “delay” to the Nov. 3 presidential election, as he makes unsubstantiated allegations that increased mail-in voting will result in fraud.

National

Dunkin’ to close around 800 US locations

Updated: 21 minutes ago
The company detailed the changes in its quarterly earnings report Thursday.

National Politics

LIVE: John Lewis’ funeral held at Atlanta church MLK once led

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By JEFF MARTIN
When John Lewis is mourned, revered and celebrated at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta on Thursday, he returns to a sacred place imbued with civil rights history.

National Politics

Herman Cain dies of COVID at 74

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ed Payne
Former GOP presidential candidate Herman Cain has died of COVID-19. He was 74.

National

Woman reunited with stolen teddy bear

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Tuesday brought a happy ending to the story of the missing teddy bear in Vancouver that drew international attention

Latest News

National Politics

Democrats trim convention hours amid coronavirus pandemic

Updated: 1 hours ago
Joe Biden is expected to accept the party’s presidential nomination on the final night of the convention, which runs Aug. 17-20, the schedule released late Wednesday said.

National

2020′s final Mars mission blasts off from Florida

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By MARCIA DUNN
The biggest, most sophisticated Mars rover ever built — a car-size vehicle bristling with cameras, microphones, drills and lasers — blasted off Thursday as part of an ambitious, long-range project to bring the first Martian rock samples back to Earth to be analyzed for evidence of ancient life.

National

NASA Preserverance rover leaves for Mars

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
The launch on Thursday is the start of a seven-month journey to the red planet.

National Politics

LIVE: Funeral for John Lewis

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Congressman and civil rights icon John Lewis is being memorialized and laid to rest in Atlanta.

Coronavirus

US economy shrank at a record-breaking 33% rate last quarter

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Martin Crutsinger
The U.S. economy shrank at a dizzying 33% annual rate in the April-June quarter — by far the worst quarterly plunge ever — when the viral outbreak shut down businesses, throwing tens of millions out of work and sending unemployment surging to 14.7%, the government said Thursday.

National

Man converts old golf course into horse rescue in Kan.

Updated: 2 hours ago
To some of the horses, it’s a place for rehabilitation before finding a new home. To others, this is a home where they can enjoy the last of their days.