Still need in-person unemployment help? Here is how

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - If you still need in-person unemployment help, you can still make an appointment.

Appointments can currently be booked for in-person services offered the week of August 3 through August 7 in Louisville.

You must have an appointment to be seen for in-person unemployment help.

You can make an appointment by clicking here.

When arriving at your appointment remember to bring two forms of identification and go to UAW Local 862 Union Hall. Parking lots will be located on the sides of the building.

