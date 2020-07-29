Advertisement

Some Americans may be suffering from pandemic-related post-traumatic stress symptoms, study says

Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 7:23 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The coronavirus pandemic has fostered fear and forced change in our way of life and new research suggests an alarming number of Americans may be suffering from post-traumatic stress symptoms because of it.

Megan Holmes, the founding director of the Center on Trauma and Adversity at Case Western Reserve University, helped lead a study on about 1,200 Americans.

“About 85% are experiencing at least one or more post-traumatic stress symptoms and about 28% would meet the diagnostic criteria for PTSD,” she said.

Holmes says symptoms can be re-experiencing unwanted memories, having negative thoughts or moods, avoiding distressing feelings and changes to how you react to those feelings.

“We have experienced tremendous loss during this pandemic...we’ve lost our ability to live in a way we’ve lived before,” she said.

There are ways to cope with post-traumatic stress symptoms.

Holmes recommends creating a self-care plan, finding ways to reduce stress and take care of your body, taking a break from news and social media and participating in activities you enjoy. She also says it is important to connect with others and reach out to a health care professional.

Because we are not able to connect with others like we used to, Holmes suggests to FaceTime with family or talk with a neighbor while social distancing. She says keeping those connections is one of the most important things you can do.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Herman Cain dies of COVID at 74

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ed Payne
Former GOP presidential candidate Herman Cain has died of COVID-19. He was 74.

National Politics

Democrats trim convention hours amid coronavirus pandemic

Updated: 1 hours ago
Joe Biden is expected to accept the party’s presidential nomination on the final night of the convention, which runs Aug. 17-20, the schedule released late Wednesday said.

Coronavirus

US economy shrank at a record-breaking 33% rate last quarter

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Martin Crutsinger
The U.S. economy shrank at a dizzying 33% annual rate in the April-June quarter — by far the worst quarterly plunge ever — when the viral outbreak shut down businesses, throwing tens of millions out of work and sending unemployment surging to 14.7%, the government said Thursday.

Coronavirus

Trump embraces doctors group's false claims, ignores experts

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
President Donald Trump does not back away from support for a controversial medical group.

National

Officials say COVID-19 still serious threat 6 months after WHO declared it public health concern

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
President Donald Trump is calling on governors to reopen their states, but his coronavirus task force warns at least 21 states may need stronger restrictions.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Father, son with COVID-19 forced into Hawaii isolation facility after breaking quarantine

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By KHNL Staff
The two were detained under a rarely-used authority to protect public health. Law enforcement will be posted outside their door at the facility for 10 days before the situation will be reevaluated.

National

Father, son with COVID-19 detained at Hawaii facility after teen refused to isolate

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
The two were detained under a rarely-used authority to protect public health. Law enforcement will be posted outside their door at the facility for 10 days before the situation will be reevaluated.

National Politics

Trump downplays West Texas energy worries, attacks Democrats

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By ELLEN KNICKMEYER and JONATHAN LEMIRE
Trump took sweeping digs at so-called “crazy left radical Democrats” on a fundraising trip to the fracking fields of West Texas. The oil and gas industry is struggling with the pandemic economic downturn and global oversupply.

Coronavirus

Rep. Gohmert tests positive for COVID before planned trip with Trump

Updated: 12 hours ago
Gohmert, R-Texas, did not wear a mask at the judiciary committee hearing Tuesday where Attorney General Bill Barr testified.

National

JetBlue tests UV device for disinfecting planes

Updated: 13 hours ago
JetBlue is experimenting with a high-tech UV light system to keep its planes clear of COVID-19.

National

JetBlue experimenting with UV light system to fight COVID-19

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
JetBlue is experimenting with a high-tech UV light system to keep its planes clear of COVID-19.