Pikeville to enforce franchise agreement with Suddenlink

Update: Altice, the parent company of Suddenlink share the following statement:

“Suddenlink is committed to the City of Pikeville and our customers in the region, where we have invested in our network to bring faster broadband speeds to local residents and businesses, launched a low-cost broadband service for eligible students, seniors and veterans in need, and where we continue to participate in local community initiatives, like providing financial or other support for the Appalachian Center for the Arts and the Thankful Hearts Food Pantry. We have met with and been responsive to requests from the City Commission and look forward to working with them further to address their concerns.”

Altice Vice President of Communications, Janet Meahan, said the company also sent a letter to the city this week “further underscoring its commitment and actions.”

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The City of Pikeville is asking Suddenlink to listen to its customers.

The city commission sent out a survey earlier this year, asking for feedback from Suddenlink customers in the city. They heard back from 300 people.

According to City Manager Philip Elswick, those surveys showed a lack of customer service. Upon further investigation, Elswick said that lack of service was met with some administrative shortcomings.

”While there has not necessarily been an acknowledgment on their part that there is a problem, they are very much aware of the community’s frustration with them and their network,” Elswick said.

He said the commission met with a representative from Suddenlink in February, but nothing came of that meeting.

“We laid out the problems and nothing was done to correct them,” he said. “Not even a discussion about what needed to be done to correct them.”

Elswick said the city’s attorney began diving in further finding that the company was in violation of its franchise agreement with the city. The commission voted Monday to adopt a resolution, warning the company that liquidated damages will begin adding up as they await changes to the way the services are provided.

“The next logical action is to take some sort of legal action, laid out in the franchise, to enforce the franchise agreement,” Elswick said.

Most of the city’s issues, Elswick said, are contained to the company’s cable services. He said the city will continue to push until it sees changes.

“It’s really difficult to know what’s gonna happen,” he said. “But the city commission is dedicated to getting the problems fixed so that the citizens of Pikeville can have the quality of service that they expect- that they’re paying for.”

We have not yet been able to reach Suddenlink for comment.

