Pikeville Post Office to close temporarily

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Pikeville Main Street Post Office located at 104 Main Street inside the Federal Courthouse will close temporarily beginning August 15.

Postal Service officials say extensive repairs are necessary due to damage caused by a water leak. The Post Office will shut down at noon on Friday, August 15 and repairs could take several weeks.

Customers may pick up post office box mail and obtain other services at the Pike Main Post Office at 281 Thompson Road. Hours at the main post office are Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.; and Saturdays from 8:30 a.m. until 12:00 p.m.

