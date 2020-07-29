Advertisement

Ohio man charged in death of Kentucky teen missing 10 years

Paige Johnson. (Photo provided to WXIX)
Paige Johnson. (Photo provided to WXIX)(WKYT)
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 7:24 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
CINCINNATI, Ohio - An Ohio man has been charged in the death of a Kentucky teenager whose body was recovered in March after being missing for almost 10 years.

The Cincinnati Enquirer reports Jacob Bumpass pleaded not guilty Wednesday to charges related to the death and disappearance of Paige Johnson.

Investigators say Johnson’s body was found in March near a cellphone tower that Bumpass’ phone pinged the night she disappeared.

Police have thought Bumpass was the last person to see Johnson alive. She was 17 years old at the time she disappeared.

An attorney for Bumpass did not comment after the hearing.

(For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, The Cincinnati Enquirer.)

