NAIA moves most fall sport championship events to spring

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Following the lead of some Division II conferences, the NAIA will move most fall championship events to the spring.

The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Council of Presidents voted Tuesday to move national tournaments for volleyball, women's and men's soccer, and cross country to the spring of 2021.

The NAIA stopped short of moving the football championships to the spring, but added it is awaiting feedback before making a final decision.

“Given the fast-paced and constantly changing nature of the current environment, the COP recognized that the likelihood of safely completing the fall sports season has decreased significantly,” said Dr. Arvid Johnson, COP chair and University of St. Francis president. “This decision allows conferences to consider the regional impact of COVID-19 when determining the appropriate time for regular season competition.”

Before Tuesday’s vote, 51 NAIA schools had already opted to postpone fall competition until the spring.