Advertisement

NAIA moves most fall sport championship events to spring

The NAIA held off on a decision on moving football championships to the spring.
NAIA logo
NAIA logo(NAIA)
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 11:44 AM EDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Following the lead of some Division II conferences, the NAIA will move most fall championship events to the spring.

The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Council of Presidents voted Tuesday to move national tournaments for volleyball, women's and men's soccer, and cross country to the spring of 2021.

The NAIA stopped short of moving the football championships to the spring, but added it is awaiting feedback before making a final decision.

“Given the fast-paced and constantly changing nature of the current environment, the COP recognized that the likelihood of safely completing the fall sports season has decreased significantly,” said Dr. Arvid Johnson, COP chair and University of St. Francis president. “This decision allows conferences to consider the regional impact of COVID-19 when determining the appropriate time for regular season competition.”

Before Tuesday’s vote, 51 NAIA schools had already opted to postpone fall competition until the spring.

Latest News

Sports

Virginia Tech CB Caleb Farley opts out of 2020 season

Updated: 3 hours ago
Farley earned First-Team All-ACC honors as a redshirt sophomore in 2019 by leading the league with 16 passes defended and tying for second with four interceptions.

Sports

Report: SEC AD’s approve 10 league-only games as ACC allows nonconference matchups

Updated: 4 hours ago
For the Power Five conferences, getting a plan for football together this week could be critical to the practicality of a 2020 season as the NCAA Board of Governors is set to meet on Aug. 4.

Sports

Without high school baseball season, Hazard still able to take the field

Updated: 12 hours ago
The league brought together teammates and best friends under a new name, the Rockies.

Sports

ACC schedule includes Notre Dame, 10 conference games

Updated: 18 hours ago
The Atlantic Coast Conference announced plans Wednesday to stage 11 football games for each school with a schedule that will include Notre Dame, which is giving up its storied independence in a year rocked by the coronavirus pandemic.

Sports

Athletes happy to be back on the court through AAU circuit

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Willie Hope
Halle Collins, Trinity Rowe and Carly Smith all had a chance to compete on the AAU circuit this summer.

Latest News

Sports

KHSAA moves back start date for fall sports

Updated: Jul. 28, 2020 at 6:45 PM EDT
|
By Willie Hope
The football season will be delayed until September 11.

Sports

KHSAA 6 pm

Updated: Jul. 28, 2020 at 6:00 PM EDT
KHSAA 6 pm

Sports

Coaches and players across the mountains react to new football start date

Updated: Jul. 28, 2020 at 5:41 PM EDT
|
By Camille Gear
After weeks and even months of little to no answers, high school football received some good news, with the KHSAA Board of Controls voting to start season openers on September 11th.

Sports

MLB suspends Marlins’ season through weekend amid outbreak

Updated: Jul. 28, 2020 at 4:47 PM EDT
Major League Baseball temporarily suspended the Miami Marlins’ season through Sunday because of their worsening coronavirus outbreak, and the three remaining games in this week’s New York Yankees-Philadelphia Phillies series were postponed.

Sports

NCAA allowing major college FB to start early

Updated: Jul. 28, 2020 at 4:39 PM EDT
The NCAA is allowing all major college football teams to begin their seasons as early as Aug. 29.