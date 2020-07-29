Local restaurant provides free meals to law enforcement

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) -

One local business owner is doing a selfless act to help those in her community.

Joyce Cheng owner of Panda Garden Chinese Restaurant in Harlan County took her day off to cook meals for local law enforcement.

“Wednesday and Sundays we close. We got the supplies and I got prepared I just want to be able to send them food and love,” said Cheng. “Food and love no other reason but to just send them food and love.”

Cheng posted on Facebook about her idea and other giving hearts of the community pitched in with donations to add to her already $700.

“I have one guy who is a retired teacher stop by. I thought he just gave me $20 and he gave me $500,” said Cheng. “Altogether we got 1700. 1,700 supply that can cook a lot of food. So I was able to cook 250 today.”

Matt Cope, Harlan County Chief Deputy Sheriff, says it comes at a perfect time.

“We are very much appreciative of Joyce of course Joyce is always going above and beyond to help out with anybody in the community,” said Cope. “We are very appreciative of the community support. We are blessed to live where we live and just to come out and do our jobs knowing that we do have the support of the community. We are always grateful to be able to help them that we can assist them.”

Cheng also has an uplifting message for others.

“If you are a local business just try to help out the community. I know it’s hard as a small business but we make it better if we all as a small business help out too. That way the community can go forward together at the same time.”

With the abundance of donations, Cheng was able to make meals to send out to pharmacy and healthcare workers as well.

She hopes every few weeks she can do the same thing for other people in the community.

