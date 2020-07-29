Local health departments report new COVID-19 cases, one new death on Wednesday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with health departments across the mountains reported new coronavirus cases on Wednesday.

The Cumberland Valley District Health Department reported Clay County’s 5th COVID-19 related death. The person was an 87-year-old woman. They also confirmed two new cases, one probable case and two recovered cases for the county. In Manchester FCI, there are three new cases among inmates. The health department also reported that Jackson County has two new cases, three probable cases and one recovered case. Rockcastle County had two new cases and two recovered cases.

The Pike County Health Department announced eight new cases, including two minors, a 28-year old man who is asymptomatic, a 41-year-old man who is asymptomatic, a 79-year-old man who is symptomatic and hospitalized, a 28-year-old man who is symptomatic, a 24-year-old woman who is symptomatic, and a 54-year-old man who is symptomatic. These cases bring the county’s total up to 219 confirmed cases.

The Estill County Health Department reported 3 new cases Wednesday, bringing that county’s total to 17, ten of which are considered active.

The Whitesburg Police Department announced Police Chief Tyrone Fields tested positive for the virus and is warning anyone who had contact with him between July 24th and 29th to be on the lookout for signs and symptoms.

The Bell County Health Department announced 5 new cases, bringing their total up to 258 cases. Of those, 108 are active and 8 of those are hospitalized.

Harlan County Judge Executive Dan Mosely announced 12 new cases, this now brings the county’s total to 202. 55 cases are still active and 143 have recovered. Eight of the 55 active cases are in the hospital.

