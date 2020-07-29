Advertisement

Law enforcement agencies in Knox County come together to put on ‘Cover the Cruiser’ fundraiser

Kentucky State Police and the Knox County Sheriff's Department are raising money for Special Olympics athletes.
Kentucky State Police are sponsoring a fundraiser called "Cover the Cruiser" to replace an annual Torch Run for Special Olympics athletes.
Kentucky State Police are sponsoring a fundraiser called "Cover the Cruiser" to replace an annual Torch Run for Special Olympics athletes.
By Cory Sanning
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 2:11 PM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
BARBOURVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Law enforcement agencies in Knox County are coming together for an inspiring cause.

Kentucky State Police, as well as the Knox County Sheriff’s Department, took to the parking lot of Walmart in Barbourville today to put on a fundraiser for athletes that were set to participate in the annual Law Enforcement Torch Run, which was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Approximately 11,300 athletes participate in Special Olympics each year, and KSP trooper Shane Jacobs wants to make sure that they are able to continue to do that.

“We want to make sure those athletes are able to continue to do that,” Jacobs said. “The Torch Run was canceled, so this is to replace that.”

Those looking to join in on the fun can donate as little as one dollar, which will then get their name on a sticker that will go over a KSP cruiser in the Walmart parking lot.

Walmart’s Toshua Harrell says that the feeling of being able to assist in such a great cause is “indescribable.”

“It’s an awesome feeling, we are so glad that we can help with the community and our officers,” Harrell said. “We love to help and raise money.”

Jacobs went on to say that Knox County will not be their only stop, so do not be surprised to see a “Cover the Cruiser” in your neighborhood in the near future.

