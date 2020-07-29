Heavy rounds of rain expected to close out the week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A cold front will stall out over the mountains bringing us rounds of heavy rain for the next few days.

Tonight and Tomorrow

We will remain on the mostly dry side this evening with temperatures dropping near 70. Enjoy the drier weather while you can because soggy weather returns Thursday and sticks around for a few days.

Heavy showers and a few storms move back into the mountains Thursday as that cold front hangs around for a few days. Highs will only be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Some of us might not even reach the 80s Thursday. We’ll see those mostly cloudy throughout the day and night with temperatures dropping into the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Friday and Saturday

Keep that rain gear with you Friday and Saturday as that stalled out cold front hangs around. Highs will remain the upper 70s to lower 80s both days with overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s. From now until Saturday we will see about 1-3″ fall. We shouldn’t see a lot of flooding issues, but some of those showers might be heavy at times so watch out for localized flooding in creeks, streams and backroads.

Extended Forecast

Sunday we will finally start to dry out, but we’ll hang onto a few scattered rain chances. Highs will be in the lower 80s with overnight lows in the upper 60s.

Stray rain chances continue into the new week with highs warming up into the mid to upper 80s by the middle of the week. Next week is looking much drier overall.

