Health dept. reports 54 new COVID-19 cases in Lexington; total passes 3K

By WKYT News Staff and Garrett Wymer
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 9:15 AM EDT
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is reporting 54 new COVID-19 cases from Tuesday.

MORE: Interactive | Breakdown of Kentucky’s COVID-19 cases

The new cases bring the county’s total to 3,026.

No new deaths were reported. The city’s death toll from the virus is at 45.

The city’s highest one-day totals to date have been:

  • 116 cases, July 27
  • 100 cases, July 23
  • 83 cases, July 9
  • 69 cases, July 15 and July 19
  • 65 cases, July 10
  • 62 cases, July 6
  • 61 cases July 21
  • 58 cases, July 13
  • 56 cases, July 11
  • 54 cases, July 28

According to the health dept., reasons for the steady increase in cases include increased physical interaction in public places, family groupings, work exposures, and clusters in long term care facilities.

They say we have been experiencing a rise in cases in Lexington since mid-May and it shows no sign of slowing.

“As this spreads and as we go further into the year, with more places opening, schools returning, college campuses resuming classes - the outlook is unknown,” said LCFHD spokesperson Kevin Hall. “We need people to be aware of it. The more we can do right now, the better off we’re going to be a month, two months, four months, a year down the road.”

Health officials say their case investigations are showing people who report going to public businesses while infectious. They say people are also contagious at the start of their illness, including 1-2 days before symptoms begin, meaning it can be spread without any symptoms being shown.

They say people need to stay home if you are sick to avoid spreading COVID-19 to others.

Travel to areas with higher case numbers of COVID-19 has also been identified as a likely source of infection for some Lexington cases.

The state health department has issued an advisory for travelers to Alabama, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Mississippi, Nevada, Puerto Rico, South Carolina and Texas, recommending that they self-quarantine for 14 days after last leaving these locations.

Health officials say unless people take action to protect themselves and their loved ones, Lexington will likely continue to have more cases, leading to potential limitations in the capacity of our healthcare delivery system to take care of our sickest patients.

The current official state totals are 28,126 cases and 719 deaths.

