Frustration increases over how long it takes to get COVID-19 test results

DANVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Some COVID-19 testing sites now offer quick testing with no appointment necessary, however even if you get a quick test, most say getting test results back is slow.

Dawn Day’s daughter had a fever and a cough and feared she had COVID-19, so they went to a testing site off Lebanon Road in Danville where an appointment isn’t necessary, but that’s not the case everywhere.

“And the lady said I’m sorry you still have to have an appointment,” said Day. “Lady told her she didn’t have an appointment until Thursday and this was on a Saturday.”

That was at a clinic in Frankfort. His daughter later was able to get a test at a hospital and it came back negative some days later.

You can imagine the frustration if you have to wait three to nine days to get an appointment and another three to nine days to get results.

Day was worried she would spread it while waiting, “Oh definitely who else could she have spread it to? She has a 2-year-old son, her grandmother is not in the best of health. I was worried she had been around her grandmother.”

Health leaders say work is taking place to hopefully ensure results can be returned in 72 hours; however, some of the labs are overwhelmed and it’s an issue for health departments.

