Fifth lawsuit filed in deaths at West Virginia VA hospital

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - A fifth lawsuit has been filed involving the sudden deaths of patients at a West Virginia veterans hospital.

A federal lawsuit was filed Monday in the March 2018 death of Archie D. Edgell at the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center in Clarksburg.

The suit says administrators and staff made no effort to investigated the deaths and failed to properly protect Archie Edgell and others veterans from a serial killer.

Former nursing assistant Reta Mays pleaded guilty earlier this month to intentionally given seven patients fatal doses of insulin.

Mays, 46, faces up to life in prison for each killing. No sentencing date has been set.

