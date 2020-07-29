Advertisement

Drive-thru job fair being held in Lexington

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 11:58 AM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A group is hosting a drive-through job fair in Lexington to try to put those on unemployment back to work.

It’s a drive-through job fair, definitely safer than a normal kind of job fair during this day and age, especially when you’re looking to attract 100s of employees.

“With these drive-through job fairs we are able to process an application from the beginning of their application all the way through their screening, background check, drug screening, our proprietary manufacturing assessments, we can do all of that stuff while they sit in their cars,” said Carrie Warren Market Sales Manager with Resource MFG.

Warren says they’ve had success in other markets and that because of the high number of unemployed workers in Kentucky, some companies are looking for workers.

“They can have full-time opportunities for long careers with our clients and that’s the whole point of what we’re doing,” Warren said. “We really want to help people and it couldn’t be a better time because unemployment is so high right now. We have jobs all over the place from varying levels of manufacturing experience, we have a lot of entry-level stuff, and we will help train you.”

Warren says that drivers will be directed to parking space then employees from MFG will come by with iPads to start the application.

The job fair will ends at 2 o’clock Wednesday afternoon and then officials from Resource MFG will be right back at Whitaker Bank Ball Park for the next three Wednesday’s doing the same thing from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Health dept. reports 49 new COVID-19 cases in Lexington

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff and Garrett Wymer
The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is reporting 49 new COVID-19 cases from Wednesday.

News

Panda Garden donates meals to police officers

Updated: 3 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News This Morning, 5 a.m. Hour

State

Governor Beshear: 619 new cases of COVID-19, five new deaths on Wednesday

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
WYMT independently confirms all coverage area positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

News

Local health departments report new COVID-19 cases, one new death on Wednesday

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Paige Noel
Laurel County has reported more than 300 cases of the virus. Several others in Eastern Kentucky are getting close to 200 cases.

News

Kentucky unemployment system breached for 2nd time in three months

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
This is actually the second time the system’s been breached in the last three months.

Latest News

Crime

Apparent road rage incident leaves one man dead

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jordan Whitaker
An apparent road rage incident in Laurel County has left a man hospitalized with multiple gunshot wounds.

State

Public health officials: Contact tracing will be in ‘full force’ by start of school year

Updated: 6 hours ago
In a video call Tuesday, public health and education officials announced revisions to Kentucky’s Healthy at School Plan along with other new guidance.

Forecast

Front stalls out, soggy forecast for the rest of July

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
July is quickly coming to an end, but it looks like the rain chances we are expecting the next couple of days will follow us into August.

State

Louisville police officers save baby in deadly police chase

Updated: 9 hours ago
The three officers had to cut the baby out of the car and car seat, rushing her to an ambulance and blocking off roads to reach the hospital.

State

United Way, UPS announce new efforts to combat human trafficking

Updated: 9 hours ago
Louisville is one of four cities to participate in the new program.

Regional

Southwest Virginia man sentenced to more than 60 years in prison in child porn case

Updated: 9 hours ago
Jared William Stanley, 28 of Pennington Gap, pleaded no contest in February and was convicted of 99 counts of possession of child pornography and a host of other charges.