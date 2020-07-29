Drive-thru job fair being held in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A group is hosting a drive-through job fair in Lexington to try to put those on unemployment back to work.

It’s a drive-through job fair, definitely safer than a normal kind of job fair during this day and age, especially when you’re looking to attract 100s of employees.

“With these drive-through job fairs we are able to process an application from the beginning of their application all the way through their screening, background check, drug screening, our proprietary manufacturing assessments, we can do all of that stuff while they sit in their cars,” said Carrie Warren Market Sales Manager with Resource MFG.

Warren says they’ve had success in other markets and that because of the high number of unemployed workers in Kentucky, some companies are looking for workers.

“They can have full-time opportunities for long careers with our clients and that’s the whole point of what we’re doing,” Warren said. “We really want to help people and it couldn’t be a better time because unemployment is so high right now. We have jobs all over the place from varying levels of manufacturing experience, we have a lot of entry-level stuff, and we will help train you.”

Warren says that drivers will be directed to parking space then employees from MFG will come by with iPads to start the application.

The job fair will ends at 2 o’clock Wednesday afternoon and then officials from Resource MFG will be right back at Whitaker Bank Ball Park for the next three Wednesday’s doing the same thing from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

