Apparent road rage incident leaves one man dead

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - An incident of apparent road rage left one man dead in Laurel County.

Around 3:30 Wednesday afternoon Laurel County Sheriff’s Deputies found a pickup truck and an SUV, as well as a man with multiple gunshot wounds, along Hanes Baker Road off U.S. Highway 25 near an intersection known as ‘malfunction junction’.

Deputies say there was an incident along U.S. Highway 25 and the two cars pulled off onto Hanes Baker Road. The driver of the SUV got out of the car to confront the driver of the pickup truck. A confrontation began between the two and shots were fired from the driver of the pickup truck leaving the SUV driver, 40-year-old Jack Davis, injured.

The victim was transported to Baptist Health Hospital in Corbin and later died.

The pickup truck driver was not injured.

Investigators recovered 2 semiautomatic pistols at the scene.

A presentation will be made on this death investigation before a Laurel County grand jury.

