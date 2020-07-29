Appalachian Artisan Center of Kentucky receives a $138,860 grant

HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Friday, the Appalachian Artisan Center of Kentucky (AAC) received a $138,860 grant from the Appalachian Regional Commission.

The grant was awarded to support the Artisan Center’s operations and programs.

The AAC has programs that help to build a recovery ecosystem in the region. They use art to help fight the problem of opioid addiction and substance abuse.

One of their projects is called “An Investment in Organizational Sustainability.” Its focus to allow the center a fully funded endowment, so it can continue to save lives and strengthen the community.

The grant will also support AAC’s Culture of Recovery program (COR) and its manufacturing company, Troublesome Creek Stringed Instrument Company (TCSIC).

AAC’s COR program offers workshops in blacksmithing, luthiery, ceramics, and fine arts. TCSIC builds upon COR by offering training and job opportunities, for those in recovery, making wood instruments.

“We’re dusty old woodworkers, not trained therapists,” said Doug Naselroad, the master luthier who with a former colleague dreamed up the program. “But so many times now, giving somebody something to do has proved to be a powerful step in their recovery.”

AAC’s Executive Director Randy Campbell expressed his thanks to the Appalachian Regional Commission and to Governor Andy Beshear and the Department for Local Government: “We are gratified that the ARC and Governor Beshear have recognized and supported the importance of sustainability and continuity in the development of our regional non-profit organizations.”

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.