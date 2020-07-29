ACC schedule includes Notre Dame, 10 conference games

Advertisement

The Atlantic Coast Conference announced plans Wednesday to stage 11 football games for each school with a schedule that will include Notre Dame, which is giving up its storied independence in a year rocked by the coronavirus pandemic.
The ACC’s 14 university presidents approved a plan for an 11-game schedule, including one nonconference game, and for pushing back both the first week (to Sept. 7) and the league championship game (from Dec. 5 to either Dec. 12 or 19).

The ACC will eliminate its traditional divisional format this season and the two teams with the best winning percentages in conference play will meet in Charlotte, North Carolina, for the league championship game.

Notre Dame, which competes in the ACC in all sports except football and hockey, will play in a football conference for the first time in the 133-year history of the proudly independent program — if the season is played. The COVID-19 pandemic is threatening to wipe out the fall season, but the biggest conferences are taking steps to try to mitigate potential disruptions to somehow play football.

Notre Dame already had a scheduling agreement with the ACC that puts five or six games with the league on the Fighting Irish schedule every year. They had six this season, including Clemson, Duke, Wake Forest, Georgia Tech, Louisville and Pitt. Added to that will be home games against Florida State and Syracuse and road games against North Carolina and Boston College.

Notre Dame lost three games on its original schedule against Big Ten and Pac-12 opponents when those conferences decided to play only conference games. The Big 12 and Southeastern Conference have not announced any changes to their football schedules.

The ACC and Notre Dame also agreed to equally share TV revenue – including the Fighting Irish’s deal with NBC as an independent – among the 15 schools.

The ACC said the nonconference game must be played in the ACC school’s home state – a move intended to save traditional in-state rivalries such as Georgia-Georgia Tech, Florida State-Florida and Clemson South Carolina.

Additionally, any nonconference opponent must meet medical protocol requirements set forth by the ACC.

Latest News

Sports

Virginia Tech CB Caleb Farley opts out of 2020 season

Updated: 3 hours ago
Farley earned First-Team All-ACC honors as a redshirt sophomore in 2019 by leading the league with 16 passes defended and tying for second with four interceptions.

Sports

Report: SEC AD’s approve 10 league-only games as ACC allows nonconference matchups

Updated: 4 hours ago
For the Power Five conferences, getting a plan for football together this week could be critical to the practicality of a 2020 season as the NCAA Board of Governors is set to meet on Aug. 4.

Sports

Without high school baseball season, Hazard still able to take the field

Updated: 12 hours ago
The league brought together teammates and best friends under a new name, the Rockies.

Sports

Athletes happy to be back on the court through AAU circuit

Updated: 18 hours ago
By Willie Hope
Halle Collins, Trinity Rowe and Carly Smith all had a chance to compete on the AAU circuit this summer.

Latest News

Sports

NAIA moves most fall sport championship events to spring

Updated: Jul. 29, 2020 at 11:44 AM EDT
The NAIA held off on a decision on moving football championships to the spring.

Sports

KHSAA moves back start date for fall sports

Updated: Jul. 28, 2020 at 6:45 PM EDT
By Willie Hope
The football season will be delayed until September 11.

Sports

KHSAA 6 pm

Updated: Jul. 28, 2020 at 6:00 PM EDT
KHSAA 6 pm

Sports

Coaches and players across the mountains react to new football start date

Updated: Jul. 28, 2020 at 5:41 PM EDT
By Camille Gear
After weeks and even months of little to no answers, high school football received some good news, with the KHSAA Board of Controls voting to start season openers on September 11th.

Sports

MLB suspends Marlins’ season through weekend amid outbreak

Updated: Jul. 28, 2020 at 4:47 PM EDT
Major League Baseball temporarily suspended the Miami Marlins’ season through Sunday because of their worsening coronavirus outbreak, and the three remaining games in this week’s New York Yankees-Philadelphia Phillies series were postponed.

Sports

NCAA allowing major college FB to start early

Updated: Jul. 28, 2020 at 4:39 PM EDT
The NCAA is allowing all major college football teams to begin their seasons as early as Aug. 29.