Two Eastern Kentucky school districts vote to start the school year online

School Reopening Concerns
School Reopening Concerns(MGN)
By TJ Caudill
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 9:55 AM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Following Governor Andy Beshear’s recommendation for schools to delay in-person until the third week of August, officials with two Eastern Kentucky school districts announced they will start the new school year online.

In Letcher County, Superintendent Denise Yonts posted on the district’s Facebook page saying their school board voted Monday for virtual instruction out of an abundance of caution.

Online classes for students start on August 26th. Staff members will report to school on August 17th.

Meanwhile, in Morgan County, their school board voted to do the same last week. In a Facebook post on the school district page, officials say they will return to in-person classes as soon as it is safe.

Students, staff and parents are asked to continue checking the Facebook page for further updates on when virtual learning will start and for additional information.

