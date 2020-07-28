Advertisement

Districts react to Beshear’s recommendation to wait until third week of August for in-person learning

By Phil Pendleton
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 11:45 AM EDT|Updated: Jul. 28, 2020 at 11:34 AM EDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PULASKI CO., Ky. (WKYT) - Some Kentucky school districts are amending their start dates following recommendations from education leaders and the governor.

Monday, Governor Beshear asked school districts to hold off opening schools until the third week of August.

Interactive | School start dates around Kentucky

In Pulaski County, the first day of school was to be next week, but after the superintendent talked with the state’s education commissioner, the school board voted Tuesday to move the start date back to August 24.

Superintendent Patrick Richardson recommended to the board that when the district starts back, it will be for in-person learning.

Richardson says a recent survey showed that 80 percent of parents want kids back in school. However, there will be a virtual option for parents who don’t want to send their kids back into a traditional classroom.

“Any student that does not feel comfortable coming back in person will have the option of being virtual,” Richardson said. “That’s across our district.”

We’re also told that Somerset and Rockcastle County schools have special board meetings planned for Tuesday, and Laurel County schools sent out a Facebook message stating that their opening date has been moved from August 6th to 17th.

Pulaski County Schools also invested in more chrome books for students to take part in virtual learning.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Health dept. reports 49 new COVID-19 cases in Lexington

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff and Garrett Wymer
The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is reporting 49 new COVID-19 cases from Wednesday.

News

Panda Garden donates meals to police officers

Updated: 3 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News This Morning, 5 a.m. Hour

State

Governor Beshear: 619 new cases of COVID-19, five new deaths on Wednesday

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
WYMT independently confirms all coverage area positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

News

Local health departments report new COVID-19 cases, one new death on Wednesday

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Paige Noel
Laurel County has reported more than 300 cases of the virus. Several others in Eastern Kentucky are getting close to 200 cases.

News

Kentucky unemployment system breached for 2nd time in three months

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
This is actually the second time the system’s been breached in the last three months.

Latest News

Crime

Apparent road rage incident leaves one man dead

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jordan Whitaker
An apparent road rage incident in Laurel County has left a man hospitalized with multiple gunshot wounds.

State

Public health officials: Contact tracing will be in ‘full force’ by start of school year

Updated: 6 hours ago
In a video call Tuesday, public health and education officials announced revisions to Kentucky’s Healthy at School Plan along with other new guidance.

Forecast

Front stalls out, soggy forecast for the rest of July

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
July is quickly coming to an end, but it looks like the rain chances we are expecting the next couple of days will follow us into August.

State

Louisville police officers save baby in deadly police chase

Updated: 9 hours ago
The three officers had to cut the baby out of the car and car seat, rushing her to an ambulance and blocking off roads to reach the hospital.

State

United Way, UPS announce new efforts to combat human trafficking

Updated: 9 hours ago
Louisville is one of four cities to participate in the new program.

Regional

Southwest Virginia man sentenced to more than 60 years in prison in child porn case

Updated: 9 hours ago
Jared William Stanley, 28 of Pennington Gap, pleaded no contest in February and was convicted of 99 counts of possession of child pornography and a host of other charges.