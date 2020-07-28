Districts react to Beshear’s recommendation to wait until third week of August for in-person learning

PULASKI CO., Ky. (WKYT) - Some Kentucky school districts are amending their start dates following recommendations from education leaders and the governor.

Monday, Governor Beshear asked school districts to hold off opening schools until the third week of August.

In Pulaski County, the first day of school was to be next week, but after the superintendent talked with the state’s education commissioner, the school board voted Tuesday to move the start date back to August 24.

Superintendent Patrick Richardson recommended to the board that when the district starts back, it will be for in-person learning.

Richardson says a recent survey showed that 80 percent of parents want kids back in school. However, there will be a virtual option for parents who don’t want to send their kids back into a traditional classroom.

“Any student that does not feel comfortable coming back in person will have the option of being virtual,” Richardson said. “That’s across our district.”

We’re also told that Somerset and Rockcastle County schools have special board meetings planned for Tuesday, and Laurel County schools sent out a Facebook message stating that their opening date has been moved from August 6th to 17th.

Pulaski County Schools also invested in more chrome books for students to take part in virtual learning.

