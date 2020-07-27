Advertisement

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam hints at reopening rollback in tweet

(WHSV)
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 3:01 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – In a tweet Saturday, Virginia Governor Ralph Northam wrote that public officials will be watching the COVID-19 numbers this weekend and warns that if the cases don’t decrease, “additional steps” will have to be taken.

“We will be watching the public health data closely over the weekend––if the numbers don’t come down, we may have to take additional steps to blunt the spread of this virus,” the tweet reads. “Wear a mask and practice physical distancing so we don’t have to move back.”

Northam closes the tweet with: “Be smart and stay safe.”

