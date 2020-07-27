Advertisement

VDH: 11 new COVID-19 cases, one hospitalized in Southwest Virginia on Sunday

(WHSV)
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 2:54 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL/WYMT) – The Virginia Department of Health reported 81,393 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state on Sunday.

The total case number of confirmed and probable cases in Virginia is 84,567.

VDH officials said there have been 1,975 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state along with 103 probable COVID-19 deaths.

On Saturday, VDH reported 7,546 confirmed hospitalizations due to COVID-19 and 47 probable virus-related hospitalizations.

VDH does not report whether cases are active or recovered.

In the WYMT coverage area, there were new cases in Buchanan, Dickenson and Lee County on Sunday. One person in Dickenson County was hospitalized due to the virus.

Here are the latest numbers:

Buchanan County – 64 cases / 2 hospitalization (2 new cases)

Dickenson County – 13 cases / 1 hospitalization (1 new case / 1 new hospitalization)

Lee County – 74 cases / 6 hospitalizations (8 new cases)

Norton – 9 cases / 2 hospitalizations

Wise County – 62 cases / 13 hospitalizations / 3 deaths

