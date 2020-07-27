Suspicious packages from China surface in Leslie County

LESLIE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Sunday the Leslie County Sheriff’s Department posted on Facebook that a suspicious package from China has surfaced in the county.

The post saying if you receive any package from China in which you did not order do not use the contents of the package and do not plant the seeds.

It’s been reported that the packages could contain mask or seeds.

The sheriff’s office says if you receive one of these packages to call the USDA to make a report at 1-800-877-3835.

Multiple states have opened investigations into the packages.

