More than 3,000 new COVID-19 cases reported in one day in Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The total number of coronavirus cases in the state of Tennessee increased to 93,936 as of July 26.

54,730 patients have recovered and 967 people in Tennessee have died from the virus, according to the health department.

There are currently 4,244 hospitalizations.

Guidance released by the CDC advises practicing preventative measures to help stop an outbreak in your community by:

- Avoiding contact with people who are sick

- If you are sick, stay home

- Cover your coughs and sneezes with a tissue

- Clean frequently touched surfaces daily

- Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds

- Use a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol

