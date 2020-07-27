Advertisement

Lexington hip-hop artist using music to help continue the fight for justice for Breonna Taylor

You can listen to each verse on Devine Carama's SoundCloud page.
By Shelby Smithson
Published: Jul. 26, 2020 at 9:00 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - An artist hoping to carry more than just a tune Devine Carama is using his music to make sure people don't hit pause on the fight for justice for Breonna Taylor.

"I've just kind of noticed that the energy for her case has kind of dissipated a little bit," Carama said. "So, I was thinking of unique ways that I could continue keeping her name and case in people's timelines."

It's called 16 Bars for Breonna. A new verse is dropped on SoundCloud every day that charges are not filed against the officers involved in the no-knock warrant that led to her death.

The raps focus on different elements of systemic racism from gentrification to racial healthcare disparities.

"I'm going to continue this until her killers are brought to justice, so whether that's 100 days or hopefully it's only a few more days, but however long it takes," Carama said. "That's a minimal sacrifice that I can make as an artist when you think about the ultimate sacrifice that she made."

Carama is trying to get, not the lyrics, but the message stuck in your head.

"Just anything to use the art to keep her name alive so that it inspires people to keep protesting, keep marching until justice is served," Carama said.

To listen to the new music released each day, click here.

