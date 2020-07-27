Advertisement

Health dept. reports 98 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend in Lexington

The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is reporting 98 new COVID-19 cases from over the weekend.
The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is reporting 98 new COVID-19 cases from over the weekend.(MGN)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 9:18 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is reporting 98 new COVID-19 cases from over the weekend.

The new cases bring the county’s total to 2,856. We’re told the new total reflects the removal of six false-positives from the University of Kentucky.

MORE: Interactive | Breakdown of Kentucky’s COVID-19 cases

One new death was also reported. The city’s death toll from the virus is at 45.

The city’s highest one-day totals to date have been:

  • 100 cases, July 23
  • 83 cases, July 9
  • 69 cases, July 15 and July 19
  • 65 cases, July 10
  • 62 cases, July 6
  • 61 cases July 21
  • 58 cases, July 13
  • 56 cases, July 11
  • 53 cases, July 23
  • 46 cases, July 1

According to the health dept., reasons for the steady increase in cases include increased physical interaction in public places, family groupings, work exposures, and clusters in long term care facilities.

They say we have been experiencing a rise in cases in Lexington since mid-May and it shows no sign of slowing.

Health officials say their case investigations are showing people who report going to public businesses while infectious. They say people are also contagious at the start of their illness, including 1-2 days before symptoms begin, meaning it can be spread without any symptoms being shown.

They say people need to stay home if you are sick to avoid spreading COVID-19 to others.

Travel to areas with higher case numbers of COVID-19 has also been identified as a likely source of infection for some Lexington cases.

The state health department has issued an advisory for travelers to Alabama, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Mississippi, Nevada, Puerto Rico, South Carolina and Texas, recommending that they self-quarantine for 14 days after last leaving these locations.

Health officials say unless people take action to protect themselves and their loved ones, Lexington will likely continue to have more cases, leading to potential limitations in the capacity of our healthcare delivery system to take care of our sickest patients.

The current official state totals are 27,079 cases and 700 deaths.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

