East Tenn. boy starts lemonade stand to raise money for a trampoline

By Lauren Meyers
Published: Jul. 26, 2020 at 3:14 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -An East Tennessee boy started a lemonade stand to achieve his dream of buying a trampoline for him and his siblings.

Brantley, 4, made a goal to raise over $200 and it received a response greater than he could’ve ever imagined.

On Sunday, Brantley received a surprise of a lifetime when a lady anonymously donated $200 to his stand to purchase the trampoline.

“I am very grateful for the young lady who found it in her heart to donate. I could never express our gratefulness that she did this,” said Grandmother, Ruby Heaton. “She has also made his little siblings so happy.”

Heaton said she was so appreciative of the lady who donated and reminded her that there are still good people in the world.

