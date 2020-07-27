Advertisement

Breathitt’s John Noble featured in Appalachian Mountain Wrestling documentary

The documentary highlights Noble’s 23-year wrestling career, basketball career, his faith and his family.
By Camille Gear
Published: Jul. 26, 2020 at 10:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Most people know John Noble as Breathitt Boys’ Head Basketball Coach.

“Yeah, we’re hoping that the people that know him just as John Noble the Basketball Coach or a local sports figure around here. They might not know he wrestles, but believe it or not, there’s a lot of people that are like hey I didn’t know that he did that,” said Kyle Maggard, Executive Director of Appalachian Mountain Wrestling.  

Appalachian Mountain Wrestling Network showed a different side of Noble, creating an eight-part documentary.

“As far as in the wrestling circle around here he is probably one of the most respected professional wrestlers in the mountain area,” added Maggard.

The documentary highlights Noble’s 23-year wrestling career, basketball career, his faith and his family.

“I hope people understand the sacrifice and the passion it takes to be a professional wrestler. John talks about having to make the choice whether or not to be gone all the time or stay there at home with his family, which is more important,” said Maggard.

The documentary is titled “John Noble 10/90,” meaning life is 10 percent what happens to you and 90 percent what you do with it.  

“He was kind of in shock like really you want to do that on me, well I can we’ve got the stuff, we’ve got the footage, we’ve got this idea why not do it,” said Maggard.

The first two parts of the documentary aired on Sunday night, parts three and four will air next Sunday, August 2nd, at 8 p.m.

You can watch the documentary here.

