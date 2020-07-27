Back and forth rain chances on the way for the last week of July

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Like the headline says, we are in the final days of this month and it could potentially be a soggy one at times.

Today and Tonight

Our old friend fog will be around for some this morning, but after it goes away, most of us will see sunny skies, at least for a while. Clouds will mix in later this afternoon and scattered chances for showers and storms will pick up in the heat of the day. So, basically the same forecast you’ve seen for the last couple of months. Highs will top out in the upper 80s this afternoon.

Tonight, rain chances will continue for a while before tapering off and then returning late. Lows get down to right around 70.

Extended Forecast

A slow-moving cold front will approach the region on Tuesday and will likely be with us for most of this week. There is a very good chance that it stalls out nearby by Thursday and keeps rain chances elevated. With those increased rain chances, we will get a much-needed drop in temperatures. The front should start to move again by Friday as we wrap up the seventh month of the year and our rain chances should start to drop back to their daily scattered chances by the weekend. It’s something we’ll have to continue to watch as we progress through the week.

Highs should be in the mid-80s for Tuesday and Wednesday and drop into the low 80s by Thursday and Friday. Overnight lows could drop down into the mid-60s at times, but will most likely stay in the upper 60s for most of the week.

Have a great week!

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.