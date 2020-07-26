Advertisement

Stanford Police: Be on lookout for escaped inmate

If you see William Hogue, do not approach him, but call 911 immediately.(WKYT/Lincoln County Detention Center)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2020 at 9:01 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
STANFORD, Ky. (WKYT) – Police in Stanford are warning the public of an escaped inmate from the Lincoln County Jail.

The inmate is 30-year-old William Hogue, who was being held at the jail on multiple charges of assault, strangulation, and endangering the welfare of a minor.

Hogue is described as standing 5′9″ tall, weighing approximately 175 pounds.

He may be wearing a white t-shirt and khaki pants.

Anyone who sees Hogue is advised not to approach him, but to call 911 immediately.

