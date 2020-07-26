Scholastic 3-D Archery National Championship kicks off in London

Laurel County, Ky. (WYMT) - A familiar sound echoed across Laurel County’s fairgrounds on Saturday.

“You can just see the parents are even saying it’s just totally changed their mood. They’ve been so much happier and excited to take part in this event,” said National Outreach Director, Scholastic Archery, Chris McDonald.

The 8th annual Scholastic 3-D Archery National Championship in London looked a little different this year.

“I was kinda nervous about it, its something I really love to do and I was hoping I could do it this year,” said 2020 High School Male Open Champion, Uriah Bush.

This year’s competition had temperature checks, hand sanitizing stations, and required masks when inside facilities.

“The inside tournament is required to wear masks while you’re inside. Everyone has been super helpful and has actually came back and told us thank you for taking such safety precautions,” added London/Laurel County Tourism Director, Kelly Burton.

The competition had more than 500 competitors, ranging from elementary to high schools, some even traveling from across the country.

“We have competitors here from various states and it’s really amazing watching the comradery between the different states, the different kids, and some of the relationships they’ve gained,” added McDonald.

However, this competition is different from others, giving high school seniors a chance to continue their education.

“It gives kids pretty good opportunities to be able to help them out with college and find scholarships,” said Bush.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.