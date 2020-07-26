Scattered storms stick around to start the new week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A ridge of high pressure has kept things warm once again this afternoon, and that has led to a few pop-up downpours.

Tonight

Sunday night will be a near carbon copy of what we dealt with last night, with afternoon storms lingering until the sun goes down. We lose the sun, we lose the instability, which means we lose the storms. After toasty highs in the upper 80s today, we’ll dip back down into the lower 70s tonight under partly cloudy skies, with those typically foggy areas seeing some patchy fog.

Monday and Monday Night

Our scattered storm chances will stick around for us heading into the new work week as a cold front currently over the northern plains tries to work closer to the region. That should once again spark off afternoon showers and thunderstorms in the mountains, and those storms will likely produce heavy rain and the possibility of brief gusty winds. Outside of any thunderstorms, things will stay partly cloudy and muggy, as highs once again top out in the upper 80s to near 90°.

Overnight looking similar to tonight, with storms diminishing as the sun goes down. That familiar mix of partly cloudy skies with patchy fog will be with us as lows dip back to near 70°.

Extended Forecast

A bit of an active period in our forecast coming up for the bulk of the new week as multiple systems increase our rain and storm chances through the week. Daily chances of scattered showers and storms accompany slightly cooler highs in the low to mid 80s thanks to cloud cover. Increased rain chances aren’t necessarily a bad thing considering some of us are getting close to drought territory out there, just as long as the rainfall isn’t too excessive. It’s definitely a week you’ll want to keep the WYMT Weather App close by.

